Sony Liv is back with yet another entertaining and endearing episode of Gullak season 4. Starring Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Harsh Mayar, this season brought an underwhelming tone along with the five new episodes. However, it is the ending that left everyone surprised and perplexed.

Do not worry; we will not give you any spoilers for the show. But yes, we would still like to discuss the ending and explain what it could possibly mean. Interestingly, it was only the final episode that brought the original elements of the show back.

The final episode finally drops a transition of the show, moving from nostalgia to present age and striking a debate between adulting and parenting. However, as the debate intensifies with the younger son of the family doing the unthinkable, we see the parents questioning their mindset.

Gullak Ending

In order to resolve the conflicts, Santosh Mishra, the head of the family, makes a decision with a strong heart, connecting the dots with the first episode where he heroically says he would take every problem coming to his house upon himself. But Santosh Mishra’s solution to resolve the conflict might create a bigger conflict.

The decision with which Santosh Mishra concludes the show has hinted a massive progression for the Mishra Family in the next season. But this would also mean that the family might have to part ways with the most important member of their family and the most loving character on the show.

“Aapko Nahi Pata?”

Well, Santosh Mishra’s decision at the end of Gullak Season 4 might mean that the family might part ways with Gullak, the piggy bank itself because the decision they have taken as a family might require a lot of money. Even the chiller has been rattling in the Gullak for years.

Also, they might not need the Gullak anymore then. Guess why? Kyunki, “Apartments mein Gullak mazaa nahi denge!” There, we just gave you the hint right there! However, we feel Santosh Mishra’s decision might only be an emotional one, and he might not imbibe it!

Gullak Season 4 is streaming on Sony Liv. For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

