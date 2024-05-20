Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Mannara Chopra Or This Bigg Boss OTT Contestant To Replace Samarth Jurel In Rohit Shetty’s New Season For This Reason!

The wait is almost over. Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is making a comeback. The final contestants were announced at a press conference last week, but after much speculation, we saw that a couple of names were missing. Samarth Jurel of Bigg Boss 17 fame has backed out of the show at the last minute, Anders might be bringing in one of the Bigg Boss favorites. Read to find out!

One of the first few names to be confirmed for Rohit Shetty’s show was Samarth. It comes out that he suffered a foot injury, making him medically unfit to appear in Rohit Shetty’s show. Fans are disappointed by Samarth’s departure from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, but the producers are now unsure about who to ask to take Samarth’s place. After giving it some thought, there is a strong possibility that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team has approached Mannara Chopra & Manisha Rani to replace Samarth Jurel. Samarth’s presence would have undoubtedly added a fun element to the show.

Fear Factor: The highly anticipated return of Rohit Shetty’s heart-pounding reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, has been officially announced. More heart-stopping stunts, thrills, and chills are anticipated in the upcoming season. On Saturday, a press conference was held where all of the confirmed contestants appeared.

According to reports, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia stated in an interview that Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 would feature 14 contestants. Now that 12 names have been confirmed, fans are curious to find out who the final two contestants will be. So, with Samarth’s exit, Mannara Chopra and Manisha Rani have been the two most popular names to replace him.

In another interview with a media portal, Abhishek Kumar was asked about Mannara replacing Samarth. But he neither confirmed nor denied it. Manisha Rani, Mannara Chopra, and Shoaib Ibrahim are reportedly possible contenders. Although Mannara Chopra is thought to have taken Samarth Jurel’s place, there has been no formal confirmation as of yet.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed Contestants

The 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to feature Niyati Fatnani, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gashmeer Mahajani, Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Aashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, and Asim Riaz. Asim Riaz did not attend the press conference that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team held yesterday. Apparently he couldn’t make it because of an earlier work commitment, but he still very much is a part of the show.

With a new season rounding up for launch for sometime in June, there is a lot of excitement!

