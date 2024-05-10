With the 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 just around the corner, two more names have joined the confirmed list of participants. There is a lot of buzz around the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty’s reality show. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz, and a popular Anupama actor are all set to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s confirmed list! They will be joining other popular names like Gashmeer Mahajani and a few other Bigg Boss alums. Read the full story to find out which celebrities are ready to take on the Khatra.

With a possible late May or early June premiere, all eyes are on the contestants. So far, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Samarth Jurel, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumona Chakravarti, and Aditi Sharma have been confirmed as Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants.

Rohit Shetty returns for the highly anticipated season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, increasing the danger and level of fear. Following much speculation and updates, a few contestants have been confirmed, and more names continue to surface. However, Season 14 will see yet another significant change. The stunt show is reportedly leaving Cape Town, Africa, after many seasons for a new global destination in Romania.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is amping up the contestant’s list with more star power. Krishna Shroff, the daughter of legendary Jackie Shroff is set to make her big TV debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi. Joining Krishna as the popular internet pursuit, rapper, and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up, Asim Riaz confirmed his participation. In an interview with a media outlet, Asim expressed his excitement about taking part in the adventure-themed reality show. Well, he stated that he is excited to overcome challenges and push his limits on KKK 14.

Another name that has sparked a lot of interest in the show is Anupama actor Ashish Mehrotra. According to reports in a media portal, Ashish, who recently confirmed his exit from Rupali Ganguly’s show, will soon appear in Rohit Shetty‘s reality show.

The list of confirmed contestants is based on strong speculations and sources from insiders and reports. With more new additions, the list has become quite star-studded.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed & Tentative Contestants

Reports claim that Gashmeer Mahajani, Samarth Jurel, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are among the confirmed contestants of the show. Abhishek Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Aditi Sharma also joined the confirmed list.

The names making the rounds are Mannara Chopra, Manasvi Mamgai, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, and half of the Bigg Boss 17 contestants. Actor Shoaib Ibrahim and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Jiya Shankar are all on the list of potential contestants. A few more names doing the rounds are Helly Shah from Swargini, actor Vivek Dahiya, YouTuber Elvish Yadav, and Radhika Muthukumar. But there has been no confirmation as of yet.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Release Date

According to reports, the premiere date for the 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been rescheduled for May or early June. After Dance Dewaane ends, Rohit Shetty is reportedly set to host Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 again. But there has been no official confirmation yet!

