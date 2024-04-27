As Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 draws inches closer, new updates continue to roll in! Rohit Shetty’s stunt show is aiming to find danger in a new global spot and is ditching Cape Town. Confirmed contestants Abhishek Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, Samarth Jurel, Nimirt Ahluwali, and Gashmeer Mahajani will begin shooting this May. Here are all the new updates from Khatron Ke Khiladi’s latest season!

Rohit Shetty is coming back to amp up the danger and scale of fears with the highly anticipated season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. After a lot of speculation and updates, a few contestants have been confirmed, as more names continue to pop up. But there is another big change that will happen in Season 14. The stunt show will be ditching Cape Town in Africa, which has been one of the go-to places for the show for many seasons now, for a new global spot.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Will Be Shot in Romania?

Yes, you read that right! Khatron Ke Khiladi and Shetty are shifting bases and, according to new reports, will now be shot in Romania instead of Cape Town.

The Colors stunt show has been shot in Cape Town for many seasons, but this will be the first time that they will venture to a new country.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Begins Shooting?

Reports also suggest that confirmed contestants like Abhishek Kumar of Bigg Boss 17, Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti, Gashmeer Mahajani, Bigg Boss Contestants Samrath Jurel and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have already started prepping. These contestants will begin shooting for the show in May and will jet off soon.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed & Tentative Contestants

The report claims that Gashmeer Mahajani, Samarth Jurel, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are among the confirmed contestants of the show. As per reports, Sumona Chakravarti and Aditi Sharma have been confirmed as well.

Among the names making the rounds are Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Manasvi Mamgai. Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, and half of the Bigg Boss 17 contestants are also on the list. Actor Shoaib Ibrahim and Bigg Boss OTT colleagues Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Jiya Shankar also join the list. A few more names are actress Helly Shah from Swargini, actor Vivek Dahiya, YouTuber Elvish Yadav, and Radhika Muthukumar.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Release Date

The new Khatron Ke Khiladi season was reportedly scheduled to premiere in March. Due to the popularity of the dance reality show Dance Dewaane, the premiere date has been rescheduled for May or early June. After Dance Dewaane ends, Rohit Shetty is reportedly set to host Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 again.

