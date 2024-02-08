Rohit Shetty is soon returning to the Television screens with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Many big names, including Bigg Boss 17 contestants Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar, will reportedly compete this season. Before the stunt-based show kickstarts, scroll below for a quick look at the highest-paid contestants in the previous three editions.

Like every year, many Bigg Boss contestants have been approached to participate this season. Abhishek Kumar, who is currently making a lot of noise over Naagin 7, may also join Rohit Shetty’s show. Other rumored contestants are Jiya Shankar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Abhishek Malhan, and Manisha Rani. But we wonder who the highest-paid member of the season would be!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Highest-Paid Contestant

Many renowned celebrities from the Television industry were a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The list included Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, and Nikki Tamboli. But it was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi who took home the biggest paycheck. The actress was reportedly paid a sum of 10 lacs/ per episode.

With 22 episodes in the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Divyanka Tripathi earned around Rs 22 million.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Highest-Paid Contestant

The 11th season of Rohit Shetty’s show was no less than a star-studded affair. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, and Mohit Malik were a part of the reality show. The highest-paid contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was the youngest, Jannat Zubair, who earned 18 lacs/ episode.

There were a total of 26 episodes, which means Jannat Zubair made a whopping sum of Rs 46.8 million. It is to be noted that the 22-year-old star took home an almost 113% higher salary than Divyanka Tripathi!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Highest-Paid Contestant

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, and Shiv Thakare, among others, competed in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. But the highest paycheck was earned by Bollywood actress Daisy Shah, who took home 15 lacs/ episode.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 had 27 episodes, meaning Daisy Shah made a staggering Rs 40.5 million.

Who is Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s highest-paid contestant?

The paychecks of contestants have yet to be unveiled. But with the inclusion of famous YouTuber like Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, and Mannara Chopra, who was the second runner-up, it will be interesting to see who charges the highest salary.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 updates!

