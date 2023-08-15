Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli ensures her presence is felt via her social media platforms. She was last seen in the dance number ‘Cocktail’ in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma led Jogira SaRa Ra Ra. Her plunging necklines and sensuous avatars have lately been a topic of discussion with trolls even comparing her to an adult star. Scroll below as she breaks silence on the derogatory remarks.

It would be safe to say that Nikki’s Instagram is filled with thirst trap posts. She recently shared a sensuous picture of herself lying down and putting her voluptuous cleavage on display. She definitely rose the temperatures and broke the thermometer but not everyone is a fan and can admire her talent.

Reacting to remarks such as ‘p*rn star’ by trolls, Nikki Tamboli told Hindustan Times, “You can call me anything and everything and that simply doesn’t shake my sense of stability by any means. I’m not here to take external validation for my work from people whose only job is to spend time on social media to troll others who are trying to do something constructive.”

Nikki Tamboli added that even adult stars deserve respect. She continued, “Comparing me or anyone else to an adult film star is an insult to those ladies. Why demean a woman at the cost of another woman for no reason? Aren’t these the same horrendous individuals who enjoy similar adult films with their lustful eyes? Even an adult film star deserves respect on a humanitarian level.”

The Bigg Boss 14 diva is unstoppable and doesn’t let the negativity affect her in any way. Nikki Tamboli concluded, “The more you react, the more these trolls try to attack you on a personal level. However, when they realise that this is more of a one-sided thing, someday or the other, they might feel jaded and tired and stop commenting. Either way, it doesn’t stop my rocking life.”

