Bigg Boss and Naagin are undoubtedly the two most popular shows on Indian television and have been running successfully for quite some time. Like Bigg Boss winners, every year, the ‘Naagins’ also keep changing, and as per recent reports, producer Ekta Kapoor is gearing up to return with a new season of ‘Naagin’ soon. But the question remains who will essay the lead character of ‘Naagin’ in the television serial?

After the super success of Bigg Boss 16, there were reports that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary would be headlining Naagin 7. However, other names such as Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Archana Gautam were also in rumours. But it seems we have got a new name after the success of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. And, that is none other than Jiya Shankar.

Yes, you read it right. The ‘Ved’ actress got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 after reaching the top 6 in the show. Initially Jiya was considered weak but later she evolved and how. From sharing a precious father-daughter bond with Jad Hadid to entertaining the audience with her flirtatious moments with Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar never missed the spotlight. However, she was always under scrutiny due to her fluctuating bonds with the housemates.

Though there has been no confirmation about Jiya Shankar becoming the new face of ‘Naagin’, the actress has recently reacted to the rumours. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, when Jiya was asked if she is going to play the lead character of Naagin next, the actress was left in shock.

Jiya said, “Huh? Nahi nahi… nah hi main real-life mein naagin hu aur nahi reel life naagin banugi. Aisa kuch nahi hai.” Further when she was asked if she would be interested to play Naagin onscreen if given an opportunity, she said, “I have no idea toh uski baat nahi karenge. Aisa kuch nahi hai.”

Meanwhile, Naagin 6 was headlined by Tejasswi Prakash who was the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Actor Mouni Roy was the first one to be Naagin.

