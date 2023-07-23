On Saturday, the ‘Brahmastra’ actress Mouni Roy announced that she was hospitalised for nine days, but she is now recovering slowly and returning home.

Sharing a string of photos on Instagram, Mouni left her fans worried about the announcement of the news. However, she has not revealed the reason behind her hospitalisation.

The post features a selfie with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, while they are sitting in a car. Another picture shows a glimpse of a cannula in her hand; one click features a paw of her dog. The other photo shows Mouni Roy lying on a hospital bed and playing Ludo.

The last one is the most adorable photo of her two pet dogs playing.

She wrote in the caption, “9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over everything.”

Mouni Roy thanked her friends for taking care of her, and said she is forever grateful to her hubby Suraj.

“A big thank you to my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me, sent me wishes & love. ILY guys × P.s @nambiar13 There’s No one like you.. I’m forever grateful om namah shivay,” the post read.

The post was liked by Disha Patani and Varun Dhawan. Mouni’s friends from the industry and fans flooded the comment section with love and wished her a speedy recovery.

Disha Patani wrote, “Awww get well soonest my monz I love you!! Also i have the same jumper hehee,” adding “The last picture is epic,” with a red heart emoji.

Mrunal Thakur said, “What baby why??? You ok? Get well soon my doll.” Nia Sharma wrote, “Wishing you a speedy recovery.” Disha Parmar said, “Take Care,” while Arjun Bijlani dropped a heart emoji.

Actress Adaa Khan said, “Pls get well soon Take care sending u lots of love and prayers.” Karan Tacker wrote, “Yo! All good ?.” Sophie Choudry commented, “Get well soon darl.” with a red heart emoji.

Lauren Gottlieb said, “So happy you are finally home!!! love you!!!,” and Pulkit Samrat said, “Be well soon Moni..!”

Mouni Roy made her acting debut in 2006 with the TV show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. In 2018, she made her Hindi film debut with the period sports film ‘Gold’ alongside Akshay Kumar.

She was last seen as Junoon in the fantasy action-adventure ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. She received the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress for the flick.

On the work front, Mouni has ‘The Virgin Tree’ in the pipeline.

