Supergirl is under a lot of pressure as the DC film gears up for release. There are a few records it is eyeing, and one of them is beating Captain Marvel as the biggest female-led movie at the worldwide box office. The Brie Larson starrer has a massive global haul, and surpassing it will not be easy. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the second film after James Gunn’s Superman, featuring Milly Alcock in the titular role. Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet, and Jason Momoa feature in key roles. James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios produce it. The buzz is still on the mid-level, and it must be more to leave a mark at the box office. Previously, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman had an amazing box office run.

How much did Captain Marvel earn at the worldwide box office?

Captain Marvel is the first female-led MCU movie and was a massive success, opening with a domestic collection of $153.4 million. According to Box Office Mojo, Captain Marvel collected $426.8 million domestically and $1.13 billion worldwide. It set multiple box-office records. Captain Marvel became the first female-led superhero film to cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It also had the biggest opening ever for a female-led superhero movie. Also, the film’s director, Anna Boden, became the first woman to direct a film that earned over $1 billion worldwide.

How much does Supergirl have to earn to beat Captain Marvel?

To surpass Captain Marvel’s opening weekend, Supergirl would have to earn over $154 million. To beat its domestic and worldwide collections, the film would have to earn $427 million and $1.14 billion, respectively. It aims to become the highest-grossing female-led superhero film ever, surpassing $1.13 billion. It can also aim to beat the MCU movie’s opening weekend gross in North America.

Is it possible?

Captain Marvel earned that massive number worldwide under near-perfect conditions- peak MCU hype coupled with strong tie-in to Avengers: Endgame and massive global interest. Although Superman performed well, it did not even reach $700 million worldwide. Even if Supergirl performs well, it would only land in the $500 million to $800 million range globally. With a bit more stretch, it might even push toward the $900 million to $1 billion collection, but surpassing Captain Marvel would still be a tough, or rather unlikely, climb.

Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock, will be released on June 26.

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