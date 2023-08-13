Daisy Shah, who has been grabbing the eyeballs with her stint at Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, faced all her fears and aced the stunts in the show. For the unversed, Daisy is also quite popular in the entertainment world ever since she debuted with the movie Jai Ho alongside Salman Khan. She has also been a part of successful movies like Hate Story 3, Race 3 and others.

Daisy has a good number of fans and followers and they have recently been quite excited as the actress along with Shiv Thakare met a group of young fans outside a Starbucks in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, the actress opened up about how she got over her fears and how she dealt with being targeted on the show. Daisy Shah said, “I had given the answer on the show that this show is such that luck works at times and sometimes it doesn’t, if luck is there then no one would have got the fear fanda. But I feel I was targeted because of the journey that I had. I was targeted all the time as the contestants thought I didn’t belong to their community as in the TV group.”

When asked about her reaction on the bifurcation of her career, the Race 3 actress said, “First of all, I used to think that there is no bifurcation but I believe that if I was in their place where someone is not from their industry it will be my responsibility to make them feel comfortable as they don’t belong there, it depends from person to person as to how you make that someone feel comfortable or uncomfortable. Few of them also said that you are a dancer so because of that the stunts were easy to do. It’s fine whatever is said in my favour, they are triggered I guess.”

Daisy Shah also revealed about her fears and how she survived the show. Daisy added, “I think I am not scared of insects anymore, though since I was saved I didn’t have to do the stunts. Those insects were breaded for the show.”

This shows why Daisy the audience showered her with such immense love that eventually made her emerge as one of the strongest contestants of the Rohit Shetty show.

Must Read: Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s 250 Million Net Worth: The Social Media Star Charged 18 Lakh Per Episode For Khatron Ke Khiladi, Has More Instagram Followers Than Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News