Jiya Shakar, who got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 after reaching the top 6 in the show, has now gifted herself a swanky car as a mark of her achievement in the reality show. The TV actress walked out of the show, after getting the least number of votes, days before the grand finale. Jiya was nominated alongside Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav for mid-week eviction.

Initially Jiya was considered weak but later she evolved and how. From sharing a precious father-daughter bond with Jad Hadid to entertaining the audience with her flirtatious moments with Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar never missed the spotli. However, she was always under scrutiny due to her fluctuating bonds with the housemates.

Now that the Ved actress got eliminated during a mid-week eviction due to less number of votes, Jiya is enjoying her freedom outside the BB house. The 27-year-old actress was seen buying her new premium BMW X5 SUV worth around Rs 93 lakhs to 1 crore.

As soon as the video of Jiya welcoming her new addition to the family was uploaded by a paparazzo, fans flocked in to congratulate the actress for the same. The video showed Jiya Shankar was seen performing the coconut-breaking ceremony for good luck.

One user wrote, “She is such a pure soul.. You totally deserve it.. You buy your own luxury car with your own income.. You don’t need anyone for that.. Indeed a self made star,” while another fan said, “SELF MADE QUEEN FOR A REASON.” A third comment read, “Congratulations jiyuuuu…she Is sooo happy…proud to be her fan.”

Meanwhile, the grand finale of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Salman Khan, is scheduled to take place on August 14 and will be aired from 9 PM onward. It will also premiere on Jio Cinema, accessible for free.

