Actress Ankita Lokhande was seen inconsolable at the funeral rites of her father Shashikant Lokhande on Sunday.

According to the reports, Ankita’s father breathed his last on Saturday night, and the reason for his death is yet unknown.

The funeral was held on Sunday at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai. Tinsel town celebrities, including Shraddha Arya and Kushal Tandon, arrived at Ankita Lokhande’s home to pay last respect to her father.

In the videos and pictures that went viral on the social media, shows Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain escorting the mortal remains of his father-in-law, and also consoling his wife. He is also seen holding her hand tight.

In another video, Vicky is also seen giving strength to his mother-in-law by hugging her.

Ankita Lokhande, who was very close to her father, had posted an emotional video with him on Father’s Day in June.

Along with the video, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame actress had written: “Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. I hv seen u struggling for many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children doesn’t .. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength.”

“I remember when I started my journey in Mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happened no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams.. I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa .. I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter… love u paa forever and ever and ever,” the post read.

On the work front, Ankita will be next seen in the movie ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’.

