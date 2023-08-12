Reality show Bigg Boss has been one of the most controversial shows in the history of television. And now an uncensored OTT version has added to the list of controversies. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is very close to the finale. With Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan having a close call at being the winner of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

However looking back at all the seasons of Bigg Boss, seems like there is a lot that happened in the journey of this reality show which started in 2006 with Rahul Roy emerging as the first winner of the show ever! As Salman Khan took over as the host the shoe became spicier with its content from season 4 with Shweta Tiwari, holding the trophy.

Who can forget her fight with Dolly Bindra and in general Dolly Bindra screaming her lungs out – Baap pe nahi jaane ka! But who do you think was the most controversial of them all? While it is a tough call, most gross thing which happened on the show ever was when Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om crossed all the limits.

The self-acclaimed Godman appeared on the reality show and shot to fame due to his irresponsible antics. However, the lines blurred pretty soon when he decided to store his pee in a water bottle and threw it on co-contestant Bani J and others. This led to his exit from the show as well!

However, his antics were not limited to the contestants. He made strange remarks about the host Salman Khan as well. 2017 during a press conference, he claimed that he reprimanded Salman Khan for smoking on his face. The godman revealed, “When Salman came inside, he gave me ‘king of footage’ award. He is a chain smoker, so he started smoking in front of me. I said, ‘You can’t smoke here. This is against the rule, so go to the smoking area. He was heavily drunk. He told me: ‘I have a bigger sena than your Hindu Mahasabha.’ I asked, ‘How?’ He said that Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar and Abu Salem are all his friends and ‘I (Salman) am an ISI agent. I work for them. After that, he even threw a cigarette puff on my face, after which I lost my control and slapped him. I am totally against this traitor.”

Swami Om, once talking to Nyoooz, said, “Maine Bigg Boss ko bhi kaha tha ki tumhare Salman Khan ko bhi AIDS hai, aap check karwa lijiye, 3 minute mein mil jayega report. Isliye toh shaadi nahi kar raha woh. Aur itna hi nahi Salman Khan ki shaadi bhi ho chuki hai London mein uski ek ladki bhi hai, woh chipata hai woh baat alag hai.”

For the unversed, Swami Om passed in February, 2021 after suffering a heart attack. However, he is still remembered amongst Bigg Boss fans for making his season a controversial one for sure!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

