Euphoria is one of the best shows made in the history of cinema, with not only brilliant characters but also a relatable storyline. The show stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow and Jacob Elordi in pivotal roles. While some like the explicit content in the show, some oppose the n*dity and drugs in it as it showcases the life of teenagers from school. In a recent interview, Sydney defended the show’s creator Sam Levinson, who got a lot of bashing online for his recently released show ‘The Idol’ starring The Weeknd, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp in pivotal roles. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sydney is a huge name and received massive recognition post her performance in Euphoria. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 15 million followers on Instagram.

Euphoria’s creator Sam Levinson got criticised for the explosive and explicit storyline of high-school-going kids, and recently when his show ‘The Idol’ was released, he got massively bashed online by fans and critics for the storyline again.

Defending him for Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney told Variety, “You have me, you have Z, you have all of these very strong minded, independent women. If we didn’t feel comfortable with something, or we saw something we didn’t like, we’d all speak up.”

And as for The Idol, the actress said she hadn’t watched the show yet. In fact, Sydney Sweeney also spoke about how she gained power playing Cassie on screen. It is indeed a powerful yet complicated role to play, and we cannot imagine anyone else playing it besides her!

What do you think about Sydney defending Sam Levinson for Euphoria? Tell us in the space below.

