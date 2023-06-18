Lily-Rose Depp has defended the s*x scenes in ‘The Idol’, insisting they are “so important” to the story.

The 24-year-old actress – who portrays an international pop star whose career is on shaky ground when she suffers a nervous breakdown in the HBO drama – had no hesitation about shooting the controversial intimate moments for the show because she was made to feel very comfortable on set and knew they were vital to the plot.

Asked if she was hesitant about the scenes, Lily-Rose Depp told Britain’s HELLO! magazine, “Honestly, no, because those scenes are so important to the character and the story.”

Lily-Rose Depp continued, “I was really blessed to be surrounded by good people all the time. I really did feel as though they were listening to me and that they valued my opinions.”

And Lily-Rose’s close relationship with co-star The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – also helped her on set.

She added: “We created this really strong bond because we were both stepping into new territory. I’m not a singer and he wasn’t an actor before this. I would get nervous about the singing and he would be there for me. He gave me the confidence to do things I wasn’t sure I could do.”

Lily-Rose thinks it is good the show explores the idea of celebrities being put on a pedestal before being torn down.

She said: “I think something the show talks about is the way we idolise people in the public eye today. We build them up to these god-like statuses and then we relish taking them down. I think there’s a big conversation around that and the idea that you never really know what’s going on for somebody behind closed doors.”

Away from the show, the ‘Yoga Hosers’ star is full of admiration for the women in her family, including her mother, Vanessa Paradis.

Lily-Rose Depp said: “I look up to so many people but I would have to say that the women in my life – my mom, my grandmother, my aunt, and my incredible female friends – are the people I look up to the most. They are the women who have really shaped the kind of woman I would like to become.”

