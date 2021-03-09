Sunny Leone has come a long way in her career. The actress made a lot of noise when she entered showbiz via Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss. She was typecast, talked-about ‘rejected’, but she rules B’Town today. Many actors like Aamir Khan have even expressed their desire to work with beauty. But gossip mill once suggested that she asked her co-stars to get HIV test done before intimate scenes.

Yes, you heard that right! Sunny is known to have been a part of many s*x-related films. From Jism 2, Ragini MMS to One Night Stand – she’s shown her bold avatar and revolutionized the way content was seen in the Industry.

It was back in 2016 when rumours began doing rounds that Sunny Leone has a special clause in her contract. She needs all her co-stars to first go through an HIV test before indulging in any s*x scene. While she can be assured about the big actors, she needed surety as far as the newcomers were concerned.

A source close to Bollywood Life had revealed the same as, “Sunny has, in the past, asked her co-stars submit to an HIV/AIDS test before she signs a film, especially where there’s a kissing or lovemaking scene involved (like she reportedly did in Jism 2). She obviously can’t do the same with other established actors, but now that she is working with newcomers, lesser-known and unknown actors, it makes sense to be safe. If Sunny is insisting on such a clause, it’s great. While many producers are today putting in no-pregnancy clauses in their films, the fact is, it’s even more practical to put in an HIV/AIDS clause, too.”

However, it was Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber who later quashed these reports and termed them as “not true.”

Daniel Weber said, “Sunny does not have any such clause in her film contracts. It’s ridiculous to even suggest it exists! I have no idea as every actor/actress make their own terms. I would not know about this.”

