When it comes to action buster films, Sylvester Stallone is the name that always pops up in Hollywood. Even though the newer generation has paved their paths, for sure no one can forget the ‘Rocky Balboa’ of H-town. The 75-year-old actor enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, in fact, he found his fanboy in Bollywood’s Dabangg hero Salman Khan too.

For those unaware, Bhaijaan of Bollywood who himself has a massive fandom is a huge fan of Sylvester. There have been instances in which Khan and Stallone have connected on the internet as they laud each other’s dedication and success. One such moment which made headlines was when the Rocky actor decided to promote Salman’s 2018 released Race 3 but ended up failing to recognise his die-hard fan. Read on.

A few days before Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol was due to release, Sylvester Stallone took to his Twitter handle to promote his favourite fan Salman’s film. It was indeed the sweetest gesture ever, however, it looked like Stallone failed to recognise his die-hard fan as in place of Salman, he ended up sharing the character poster of Bobby Deol, who was also part of the film.

Yes, you read that right. Sylvester Stallone’s tweet read, “The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3! @beingsalmankhan.” However, the actor ended up sharing Bobby Deol’s poster and not Salman Khan. Sylvester immediately rectified his mistake and shared another tweet with Salman’s zoomed photo. However, the actor was still sceptical if he shared the right photo or not. His tweet read “OK, EVERYBODY let’s try this AGAIN , good luck to the very talented SALMAN KHAN on his upcoming new film RACE 3 ! ( if this is wrong I give up ! ) LOL.”

Aww! Poor Rocky, but his gesture would surely have made Salman smile!

What are your thoughts on Sylvester Stallone failing to recognise Salman Khan as he promoted his film Race 3? Let us know in the comments below.

