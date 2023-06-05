Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are two names that do not need an introduction. The duo participated in Bigg Boss 16 and broke the internet with their physical fight where Gautam, charged at the Marathi Bigg Boss winner and strangled his neck following an exit from the show due to violent behaviour. Now if reports are to be believed, the duo indulged in an abusive fight on their next show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as well.

Shooting for the stunt reality show is being done in South Africa and reports of a fight and misbehaviour between Shiv and Archana came from sources of the show which were shared on social media.

A Twitter account, Lady Khabri, well known for behind the scene gossip and news from reality shows posted earlier, “#KhatronKeKhiladi 13 is becoming Bigg Boss lite with lots of fights behind the camera. But it’s a stunt reality show and not a drama show. Stop fighting kids.” However, the tweet did not mention Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam’s names.

Later in a story, Spotboye confirmed that there was indeed a major showdown between the duo leaving Archana crying. Lady Khabri posted an update that said, “For those who were laughing, the joke is on them. This was my tweet 12 hours back, now other media portals are reporting the news. I was requested not to reveal names, but then the news is out. #KhatronKeKhiladi13. There was a fight between Shiv Thakare & Archana Gautam.”

Khabri further confirmed, “It is true but yeah it might be denied as first the TRP value will be checked, the fight happened off camera, but then we all know how on-location cameras work.” The tweet immediately started gaining reactions from Shiv and Archana fans. A user wrote, “Not this again. If this is true then Archana should behave maturely in kkk.. we have seen her in BB”

Another reply by Khabri on the tweet said, “Well it’s the other way round. Shiv Thakare insulted, and mocked #ArchanaGautam multiple times and even made his new group members mock Archana. He needs to concentrate on winning the show than forming group again & mocking Archana.”

A user tried to troll the source and blamed the Twitter handle for being biased. The reply said, “Yeah khabri ji !! It’s my humble request to you don’t try to defame #ShivThakare bhau. We all know that you like that girl that doesn’t mean you write anything abt Shiv. She’s the most toxic girl I’ve ever seen in my life. She’s literally Cursing the people in Bigg Boss n lot to say.”

Another Shiv Thakare fan defended him and wrote, “Thank God is bar shiv chup nahi ho gaya kisi ke pressure mai.. and I hope he gives it back hard. And ya we know Archan well what she does and at what level but kya hai na uske PR ko bhi bata Dena ye actual mai bb ka Ghar nahi ki #ShivThakare seh lega.” One more comment trolled Archana saying, “Iss baar to gala nahi pakad liya na?”

You can read the entire thread by Lady Khabri here.

For those who were laughing, the joke is on them. This was my tweet 12 hours back, now other media portals are reporting the news. I was requested not to reveal names , but then the news is out. #KhatronKeKhiladi13 there was a fight between #ShivThakare & #ArchanaGautam . https://t.co/uTGFEjnnZf — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) June 5, 2023

