One of India’s most popular and versatile singers, Stebin Ben, has carved his name amongst the most loved celebrities in the Indian Music Industry today. Last night, his Live Performance in Delhi left many fans of his mesmerised and spellbound including close friend Karan Kundrra.

One out of his millions of fans is his beloved friend Kundrra, who couldn’t stop praising him on his way back from the concert. Karan and Stebin’s friendship goes way back and the two have even worked together on the song “Baarish Aayi Hai”.

Karan Kundrra was spotted by Paparazzi who eagerly questioned him about his friend’s performance, and his reply was just wonderful. Karan said, “Stebin is a great friend of mine and his songs just blow your minds away. Listening to his live was amazing. You all should attend his live performance once to experience the beauty of his voice. “

With shows across the country as well as in the world, Stebin Ben has an extensive fan-following which is evident through the humungous frenzy as his live shows and concerts, making him the most loved pop-star of India currently. The video was shared by paparazzi account Instant Bollywood on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

