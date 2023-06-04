While Manoj Bajpayee has played some of the best roles on screen in Hindi cinema, there’s one in particular that we love, and it is – Srikant Tiwari from The Family Man. The actor is currently receiving praise from critics and fans for his performance in the recently released film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’. In a recent interview, Manoj opened up on almost rejecting the successful TFM because of the other actor being involved in the casting process of Srikant; and can you guess who it is? Hint: He played a pivotal role in Drishyam 2; scroll below to read the scoop.

Over the years, Manoj has played some of the most iconic characters in Hindi cinema. His work speaks for itself, and he’s always in demand by esteemed directors in the entertainment industry. The first season of TFM was released in 2019, and the show soon became a phenomenon among his fans, who can’t stop gushing about his performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Manoj Bajpayee revealed how he almost rejected ‘The Family Man’ as he thought Akshaye Khanna was in talks to play the lead role of Srikant Tiwari and said, “Mukesh Chhabra called that Raj and DK want to meet you to narrate a series. I was like, yaar, I have seen these web series; it’s all about s*x, violence and thrill. I may not be interested. But he assured me that it’s a very different one. Also, there was news that Akshaye Khanna was doing this show, and since I do not like taking other actors’ work, I said if that’s true, even if I like the project, I will not do it.”

Manoj Bajpayee continued, “But Mukesh was adamant that it was not the case, and I went to meet them the next day. With the 20 minutes of narration they gave, I was totally sold. In that brief meeting, I could see myself becoming the character and also the kind of freedom I would get to play it the way I want to.”

The Family Man actor concluded, “They sent me two episodes, and I loved it and started making notes. I think the character notes for Srikant Tiwari were the most I have made. I would remember something, rush back to my notebook and pen it. I had even decided to not work for eight months and was working out a lot.”

We are honestly grateful that the makers decided to go with Manoj Bajpayee; we don’t think anyone besides him could pull off the character of Srikant Tiwari with so much finesse. What are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ex-Director Malav Rajda Reacts To Jennifer Mistry Getting No Support From Co-Actors Amid Her S*xual Harassment Allegations Against Asit Kumarr Modi: “I Wasn’t Shocked At All…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News