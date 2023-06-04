A lot has happened on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s s*xual allegations against producer Asit Kumarr Modi came into the news. The actress accused the makers of harassing her mentally and made shocking revelations against Asit while quitting the show. In a recent interview, Priya Ahuja, who played the role of Rita Reporter on TMKOC, reacted to Jennifer’s allegations and her husband and former show director Malav Rajda also supported Mistry. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Not just Priya or Malav but also a few other TMKOC actors have supported Mistry, including Monika Bhadoria, who played the role of ‘Baawri’ on the show. And in the last few years, we have seen some prominent actors leaving the show, including Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta and Raj Anadkat, to name a few.

In a conversation with ETimes, Priya Ahuja and former director Malav Rajda supported Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Priya, who played the role of Rita Reporter on the show, said, “I’m very shocked nobody supported Jennifer as she had many close friends on the set of the show. She was the one who was there with me during my depression days. Jennifer even helped with meditation and played a role in getting me and Malav close in the start. I can confirm that she was never abusive or indisciplined on the sets of the show.”

Adding to this, Malav Rajda said, “I wasn’t shocked at all as the person who is working there wouldn’t want to ruin their relationships on the sets.”

Concluding the conversation, Priya revealed that the makers never called her back after her husband, Malav, left the show.

What are your thoughts on Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda supporting Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal amid her s*xual allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi? Tell us in the space below.

