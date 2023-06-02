Gufi Paintal is one of the famous actors on TV. He is well known for his notable portrayal of the iconic character “Shakuni” in the epic television series “Mahabharat”. Now the latest report claims that the veteran actor has been admitted to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Paintal’s portrayal of Shakuni, the cunning and manipulative uncle of the Kauravas, won him widespread acclaim and made him a household name across the country. Now his son Harry Paintal has opened up about his health condition. Scroll down to know more.

As per ETimes report, Harry Paintal, the renowned actor’s son, has stated that his father had been ill and required hospital admission. He is presently stable and making a full recovery, nevertheless. He also asked everyone was asked to pray for him. Gufi Paital’s poor health was also confirmed by Gajendra Chauhan, who portrayed Yudhishtir in the mythological drama Mahabharat.

Well-known TV actress Tina Ghai took to social media to share about Gufi Paintal’s ill health. When she posted the news of his illness on social media, supporters instantly started posting “get well soon” comments on the article. Many of his admirers wrote messages in the comment area wishing him a quick recovery.

The publication also quoted Tina Ghai as saying, “Now he is stable, yesterday it was pretty bad. Actually, when he preparing for the show, a play, he was fine, memorising lines and preparing for that. And then, suddenly, he felt very uncomfortable and started feeling low. He was rushed to hospital. He had water retention, and then the doctor did some tests. And then we came to know that he has a slight heart issue, kidney issues too. He lost his wife many years ago, and we decided to keep him in hospital. But yesterday, he became stable, but despite this lot of prayers are required, and they do heal.”

On the work front, Gufi Paintal has not only an actor but also a TV director. Apart from Mahabharat, he has acted in Bollywood films like Rafoo Chakkar, Des Pardes, Dillagi, Maidan-E-Jung, Daava and many others.

