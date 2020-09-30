Mahabharat: When Gufi Paintal AKA Shakuni Mama Was Threatened By A Fan

Mahabharat has to be one of the most loved Indian shows of all time. The mythological show has left a huge impression on the mind of people due to its epic story and characters. Even after decades, the show is still memorable. In fact, during the initial days of the pandemic when the show was aired again, it broke all the TRP records.

The star cast of Mahabharat recently appeared on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and had a great time. In our previous report, we shared with you how Nitish Bharadwaj who played Lord Krishna in the show shared a throwback picture of him with Archana Puran Singh.

Today we will share you an interesting trivia which was shared by Gufi Paintal who played Shakuni Mama in the BR Chopra show. Recalling an incident, Gufi on The Kapil Sharma Show revealed that he was threatened by a fan 30 years back. It so happened that after watching the Draupadi cheer haran and war scene, a fan got so angry that he wrote a letter to Gufi Paintal. In the letter, the fan asked Gufi aka Shakuni Mama to end the war or he will break his second leg as well. Isn’t that hilarious? The fan also gave him an ultimatum of a week to stop the war.

Puneet Issar who played the character of Duryodhan in the show also shared a funny anecdote. He shared that a non-bailable warrant was issued against him due to the incarceration scene. He recalled the 30-year-old incident and shared how he was driving when a police van came and they stopped him. Just when he was thinking that he must have broken a traffic signal he was told about the legal trouble he along with Gufi Pental, Narendra Sharma, Rahi Masoom Raza and BR Chopra has fallen in.

The case was handled by BR Chopra who hired a lawyer to get it resolved. Isn’t that interesting?

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

