Gurmeet Choudhary & Wife Debina Bonnerjee Test COVID-19 Positive, Fans Worried!

COVID-19 cases are increasing with each passing day. The more we think that everything is getting back to normal, the more number of corona positive patients come up. Well, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Bollywood and Television industry is on the rise. So many actors have been infected with this virus and the latest to join the list is Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife, Debina Bonnerjee.

The celebrity couple has tested positive for the virus. This proves that no one can take this virus lightly, and we all should take as many precautions as possible.

Gurmeet Choudhary took to his twitter and shared the news about him and wife Debina Bonnerjee with his fans. In the tweet he wrote, “My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support.”

Check out his tweet below:

My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care🙏🏻 Thank you all for your love and support — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) September 30, 2020

We all know that the couple enjoys a huge fans base. Hence the moment Gurmeet tweeted about them being corona positive; fans started showing their concerns. Many fans tweeted for their speedy recovery. Check out some of the fan tweets below:

Recently, Gurmeet Choudhary had expressed his concerns as well as his disheartenment about the poor facilities at state-run hospitals for COVID-19 patients in Bihar. His parents and family all reside in Bihar, needless to say, he is attached to the place where he has many fond childhood memories.

Taking to Twitter to express his concerns, he tweeted, ‘It’s disheartening to see the current situation of Bihar. I have spent my childhood there & my family too is there. I appeal to the Bihar govt to kindly take the necessary actions asap. Let’s all fight together in making #Bihar and our country COVID free.’

I sincerely would like to request my fellow #Bihar citizens to kindly take all precautionary measures to be safe and don’t treat this issue lightly. Together we have to fight against this virus. Stay home. Stay safe🙏 #SafetyFirst #BiharFightsCorona — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) July 20, 2020

Gurmeet Choudhary further stated, “I sincerely would like to request my fellow #Bihar citizens to kindly take all precautionary measures to be safe and don’t treat this issue lightly. Together we have to fight against this virus. Stay home. Stay safe.”

Well, we hope for a speedy recovery of the actor and his wife Debina.

