Gurmeet Choudhary, who rose to prominece through shows like Ramayan, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivahis, is all set to star in a urban horror film. Titled ‘The Wife’, the film was recently busy with an outdoor scheule in Jaipur.

The actor is now back in Mumbai along with the rest of the unit. He said it wasn’t easy to shooting the film amid Covid-19, and shared his experience of being on the set after lockdown.

Talking about shooting during the pandemic Gurmeet Choudhary said,”Completing the film was a challenge during this pandemic as we weren’t shooting in Mumbai, we were shooting out of the city. When you are shooting outside the city, the major concern is if someone contracts in the team Covid-19 then we would need at least a 21-days quarantine and keep the shoot on hold. The cycle would go if the number of cases increased.”

He added, “I think our film is the first one in Bollywood to start during the pandemic and end smoothly with no (Covid positive) cases.”

Gurmeet Choudhary expressed concern for the workers. He said, “We had to be sure that even when the shoot was over, everyone needed to be negative. The entire team of 100 to 120 tested negative and after that we took the decision to return. I feel it is an achievement in itself that as a team we worked together and headed back safely.”

“Many shoots have been kept on hold and people have lost their jobs. Lightmen, cameramen, actors, spots, directors, assistants and roughly 300 people are involved in making a film. Many have been sitting at home without work, or heading back to their villages. I think this is positive that a film went on floor in the Covid-19 era and it worked out smoothly,” Gurmeet said.

‘The Wife’ also stars Sayani Dutta in a pivotal role.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Starts Dubbing For YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube