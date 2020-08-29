Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who is currently shooting for a horror film, The Wife In Jaipur, suffered a back injury on the set on Friday.

The injury happened during the shoot of an action sequence. According to a source close to the film production unit, Gurmeet was strapped to a cable for the stunt. He slipped and fell on a chair, injuring his lower back.

“Action scenes can be dangerous, and we take adequate measures to reduce all risks, but this was just a freak accident that you cannot really account for. Gurmeet was strapped to a cable and he just slipped. His lower back is injured and he is in quite a bit of pain,” the source added.

Medics were immediately called and the actor was given painkillers, the source added.

A couple of days back Gurmeet Choudhary has shared a video from Mumbai airport, on his way to Jaipur. He was seen dancing in the video and was in complete Covid-19 protective gear in a PPE suit.

Sharing the video, he had written: ““#MondayDanceMotivation in our new normal avatar #airport #mondaymotivation #dance #dancechallengegurmeet #gurmeetchoudhary #mumbai.”

The Wife In Jaipur was initially scheduled to be shot in March. However, work on it had to be stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic that brought all businesses to a shutdown mid-March. Expressing his thoughts about getting back to work, Gurmeet had told Mid Day in an interview: “We have about 50 per cent shoot left and I’m pumped to get back on the set after this unfortunate hiatus. Before leaving from Mumbai and after we landed in Jaipur, the entire team was tested.”

“The Wife In Jaipur” is billed as an urban-horror film, co-starring Sayani Dutta.

