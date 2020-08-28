Shah Rukh Khan Exclusive: Superstar To Play A Raw Agent In Atlee Kumar’s Next & Don Multiple Avatars?

When will Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for his next film? The superstar was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 romantic comedy-drama, Zero, and since then the fans have been trying to find an answer to this question.

Koimoi had recently reported that SRK was supposed to start shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s next from this year. However, the plan had to be postponed to the first half of 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides Canada and Punjab, the film will be shot in three other international locations.

We now have some more updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s other much-awaited project with South director Atlee Kumar. The duo has been discussing a movie for a long time now, and it seems the collaboration is taking shape fastly.

“Shah Rukh Khan will play a RAW agent in the film and his character will don multiple avatars through the film’s narrative. Certain look tests have already been done and if all goes as per plan then this one too can roll in the first half of 2021. Atlee is already in the process of locking the key crew members of the film,” informs a source close to the development.

If all goes well, it seems King Khan will be seen in not one but two massive films by the end of 2021, and the beginning of 2022. Now, that will be some treat for all his fans.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan was also in discussion for another project with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. However, there hasn’t been any update on this project as yet. Interestingly, the actor is yet to officially announce the Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee Kumar films as well, however, the fans are waiting with bated breath to see their favourite star on the big screen again.

For now, it’s wait and watch.

