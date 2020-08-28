The nepotism debate in Bollywood has gone to the next level after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many star kids including, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday have faced the heat of netizens and frequent hatred.

A lot of actors have come out in open and given their opinion on this nepotism debate. The recent one to join this list is Ananya’s dad, Chunky Panday. The actor seems to be taking this in a positive way. Read on to know more.

According to reports in SpotboyE, Chunky said that Ananya Panday being labelled a ‘star kid’ makes him feel like a star despite him being out of work since the 90s. He said he only sees the positive aspects of it.

Chunky Panday, while speaking to Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra said that he only chose multi-starrer films as they had been working for him. “And then came a time after 1993-1994 that multi-starrer films stopped being made. They just went on to solo heroes, it’s like musical chairs happening, and suddenly the music stops, and I don’t have a chair to sit on, so I was literally out of work,” he said.

Standing up for his daughter Ananya Panday he said, “First of all I’m glad they are calling her a star-kid so that makes me a big star. I’m seeing the positive sides to it. I keep telling her ‘You know exactly how you got here.”

Surprisingly, the actor revealed that he always wanted his daughter to be a doctor, as both of his parents were doctors, and he himself tried but couldn’t become one. He mentioned that when Ananya was 15, she told him that she wanted to get into movies, so Chunky Panday asked her to finish her graduation first.

Well, we like how Chunky has taken this nepotism debate so positively and now is a proud daddy.

