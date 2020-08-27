Ever since her debut, Ananya Panday made waves with her remarkable onscreen presence. The actress won many hearts with her reel characters and has only grown with every passing movie.

The actress is all set to sway us with her portrayal as Pooja, who is young and engertic and who will be seen doing actions for the first time on screen. By the looks of the teaser, Ananya Panday is seen in a completely different avatar. She is one actress who experiments with genres in every movie – be is comedy, drama or action, Ananya does full justice to her characters.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to share a BTS image from her set as Pooja. Shinning bright in the sunlight, she looks like a charmer and the nose pin just add drama to her personality. We can’t wait to watch Ananya in action who also misses playing the character and her on set masti. She captioned the post as, “I miss playing Pooja already and doing random photo shoots in the middle of intense action sequences 🥺” #TakeMeBack #KhaaliPeeli 💛 (also the teaser link is in my bio so pls go watch it!! 🤪)

Khaali Peeli features Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles and is soon set to release on OTT platforms. While we are excited to see the young actors do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

