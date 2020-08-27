Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar has filed a police complaint after he received an extortion call. The Dabangg actor said that the man who called him claimed to be from the Abu Salem gang and has made a demand of 35 crore rupees. But the story is not what it looks like. What really transpired will leave you in shock!

The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested Milind Tusankar, a native of Khed district of Maharashtra after he sent extortion messages to Mahesh Manjrekar. The man who has lost his job due to the COVID-19 situation, pretended to be a member of the Abu Salem gang and threatened Mahesh with dire consequences if he failed to pay the sum of 35 Crore rupees.

Sachin Kadam, who is the investigating officer from the AEC has been quoted by TOI saying, “The message sender has said that he was a member of Abu Salem gang and demanded an extortion of Rs 34 crore from Manjrekar or face dire consequences.”

Shedding further light on the plight of the accused, the report stated that the man had a tea stall which he had to shut due to the COVID-19 situation. So he chose to take the easy way out and began sending threat calls to the National Award-winning actor-filmmaker, Mahesh Manjrekar. The officer further revealed, “As his family has a very limited source of income and the pandemic ruined his earning, he decided to take the easy way out. He googled and stumbled upon YouTube where he learned how gangster Abu Salem used to give threats to his victims. He procured the number of Manjrekar from myneta.com and then sent him 4 to 5 threat messages.”

Well, the man has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, Mahesh Majrekar was last seen in Dabangg 3 which also marked the debut of his daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

