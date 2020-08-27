The high-profile probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is currently underway by the Central Bureau of Investigation. On Thursday, the CBI summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, for a grilling session, official sources said.

Showik Chakraborty’s questioning has been taking place at the DRDO and IAF guesthouse since morning.

Among other things, Showik is being confronted with the statements of Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his house-help Dipesh Sawant, cook Neeraj Singh; and the CBI will also record his version in the matter.

Showik was a regular visitor to the Mont Blanc duplex flat in Bandra where Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty lived. He had also accompanied them on some foreign trips.

As per Rhea’s latest revelations, all three were equal partners in a new business venture — Rhealityx Pvt. Ltd. This was a dream project of the late actor who was found dead in his home on June 14.

Previously, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and their father, retired Lt. Col. Dr. Indrajit Chakraborty, were subjected to grilling by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In the latest development, the late actor’s father, K.K. Singh made a sensational allegation on Thursday, accusing Rhea of ‘murder’, who he claimed has been poisoning his son Sushant for a very long time and demanded that the investigating agencies must arrest her and her associates.

