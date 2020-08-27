Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Accused Of Doing Black Magic On Late Actor

The Sushant Singh Rajput case seems to be getting murkier with every passing minute. While Rhea Chakraborty was the GF of the late actor, she today seems to be the number one suspect in the case of the Kedarnath actor. From allegations of her keeping SSR in forceful confinement to siphoning his money and giving him drugs and poison, she has been accused of several things.

But the latest accusations against Rhea Chakraborty are a shocker. The actress has been accused by her own neighbour of doing black magic! Yes, you read that! The lady who claims to be a neighbour of Rhea Chakraborty has said that the actress forcefully kept Sushant Singh Rajput at her flat for 3 months after their trip to Europe. She further said that Rhea also scared SSR with stories of ghosts.

The lady, who refuses to reveal her name has also said that she is a die-hard fan of Sushant Singh Rajput. While interacting with the reporters as per a report in Times Now, the lady said that Rhea Chakraborty’s mother knows to do black magic. The lady said that someone who saved the lives of others could never have taken his own life. She was heard saying, “Mujhe maalum hai ye log kaala jaadu karte the.”

While these claims have not been verified yet, they certainly are some very serious allegations that are being levelled against Rhea Chakraborty. Meanwhile, SSR’s father recently accused Rhea of poisoning his son and murdering him. In a recent video shared by ANI, Sushant’s father was heard saying, “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant, for a long time. She is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates.”

With so many theories being spun around the death of such a talented actor, we hope the soul of Sushant Singh Rajput is resting in peace and justice is served at the earliest. Meanwhile, stay tuned to this space for more updates on the case.

Must Read: Om Raut’s Actioner Ft. Kartik Aaryan Isn’t Shelved, The Filmmaker CONFIRMS

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube