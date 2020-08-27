Kartik Aaryan fans were left excited at the beginning of 2020 when the actor announced his first action film with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. But there has been no update on the project ever since. As per the latest reports, Raut has cleared, that the project is still very much on and below is what the filmmaker has to say.

For the unversed, Om Raut announced his next titled Adipurush starring Prabhas recently. After the magnum opus was announced, the rumour mill has that he might have shelved his film with Kartik.

Now, opening up about Kartik Aaryan‘s first action film, Om Raut has revealed that it is very much on. The filmmaker said that the pandemic has led to some unavoidable delays. As per Filmfare, Raut said, “We have envisioned the film in a certain way and want to shoot it in a particular country. Since it is difficult to travel abroad due to the prevailing situation, we may have to tweak the script.”

Om Raut further said that he will for sure make the film and is fully committed to the Kartik Aaryan starrer. He said, “We are committed to the film. We may have to wait for some time, but it will surely happen.”

Meanwhile, alongside Om Raut’s actioner, Kartik Aaryan has a hefty line up to his credit. The actor will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. He also has the Rohit Dhawan’s remake of South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in his kitty.

