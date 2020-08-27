The shooting of Television shows came to a halt on 19th March 2020 due to the pandemic of Coronavirus. And for months, there were no shoots until the first week of July. It was only then the news broke that shoots would start soon, and viewers would get to watch fresh episodes of their favourite shows again. After shows like Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Anupama returned to the TV screens; viewers found themselves glued to them.

Reportedly, the most-watched television show post fresh episodes is none other than Shradhha Arya (Preeta) and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan) starrer Kundali Bhagya.

As per a report by Mid-Day, Kundali Bhagya has become the most-watched TV show during the unlock phase. Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupamaa, The Kapil Sharma Show and India’s Best Dancer followed the show. The report quoted Shailesh Kapoor, CEO, Ormax Media who said, “With fresh episodes being aired from July, Kundali Bhagya has become the most-watched show followed by Taarak Mehta…, Anupamaa, The Kapil Sharma Show and India’s Best Dancer.”

The report even stated that TV consumption increased by 40 per cent during the lockdown, with viewers tuning in to news on a daily basis. The top five television shows between April and June, when old shows were being rerun, were Ramayan (Doordarshan), Mahabharat (Doordarshan), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB), Mahabharat (Star Plus) and Shri Krishna (DD).

Well, what’s your take on Kundali Bhagya topping the list of the most-watched show during the unlock phase? Do let us know via your comments and stay tuned for more updates.

