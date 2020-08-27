2020 keeps getting worse every day it seems. Over the last few months, the entertainment industry has lost many talents, and now another has passed away. Television actress Sangeeta Shrivastava breathed her last on Tuesday.

The actress, who shared screen space with Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, was reportedly battling an autoimmune disease known as vasculitis. She was undergoing treatment for the same at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Sangeeta Shrivastava’s husband, Gyanesh Shrivastava, shared the news on Facebook. He wrote, “With deep regret, Shrivastava family wants to update all of you that Mrs Sangeeta Shrivastava aka ‘Choti’, TV actor, is no more. She left us early morning on 25th August at Kokilaben Hospital, Andheri West, Mumbai.”

Continued Sangeeta Shrivastava’s husband, “We all will remember her warm and cheerful personality. She never failed to care for her friends and family. Her ambitious, never give up attitude was seen even during her hospitalisation for an autoimmune disease called vasculitis. The treatment of which lead to a hospital-acquired life-threatening infection. We are sure that she will stay in our heart and memories forever. May her soul rest in peace.”

Sangeeta was also a part of television shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki and Bhanwar.

Earlier this month another actor Samir Sharma from the cast of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon passed away. He was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling of his residence in Malad West.

May her soul rest in peace.

