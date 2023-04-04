TV actress Shrenu Parikh spoke about the special bond she shares with her ‘Maitree’ co-star Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who plays her best friend Nandini in the show.

The actress said that like on screen, in reality too, they both are very good friends. When she got injured on the sets, Bhaweeka took care of her like a sister.

Shrenu Parikh said: “Since the time ‘Maitree‘ was conceived, Bhaweeka and I have been together. We share a very special bond, in fact, recently I got hurt on set and she took care of me like a sister. Even when one of us is not shooting, we are always talking on this group called Mitraa, where we discuss everything related to work.”

The show is a reflection of true friendship and childhood bonds between two friends living in the city of Prayagraj. Their mothers feel that their friendship will continue after marriage, the two are sure to be best friends even if they settle down. However, due to certain circumstances, differences are created between the two.

Shrenu, who is known for her roles in ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’ and ‘Ishqbaaaz‘, added that although their friendly bond seem to be shaken on screen, they are very close to each other and share everything off screen.

“It’s very rare and great to have a confidante, to have someone to talk to when you are not at your best, even at work. ‘Woh sach mein meri Nandu hai, aur main uski Maitree hun’,” she added.

‘Maitree’ airs on Zee TV.

