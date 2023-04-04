Sidharth Shukla fans are once again celebrating their superstar’s achievements. This time it is his victory for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7. Sidharth bagged the trophy by performing a quick stunt in the grand finale of the show. Fans are celebrating his victory on Twitter right now.

7 years ago, on April 4, the Balika Vadhu actor won the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7. Fans are trending #KhatronKeKhiladi to celebrate his victory. They even shared clips from the show and wrote emotional messages remembering the late actor.

“The most deserving winner in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi”, wrote one user.”He Is Fearless, He Is Sidharth”, wrote another. A user shared a clip of Sidharth Shukla’s last stunt which made him win the trophy. Finalists had to unchain themselves from a tangled chain and Shukla performed the stunt with finesse in a jiffy leaving everybody stunned. He was handed over the trophy by that year’s host of the show Arjun Kapoor.

He is fearless 🔥 He is @sidharth_shukla

7Yrs Of KKK7 Winner Sidharth #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/WGxqQVmaym — 「 𝐑𝐀𝐇𝐔𝐋 」🖤🔥 (@TheHottestDevil) April 3, 2023

Sidharth Shukla had a remarkable journey as an actor on TV, in Films, and Web. He shot to fame with Colors TV Balika Vadhu and in no time was everyone’s favorite Shiv. Sidharth won hearts with the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 6 which helped him bag his debut film with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. His fan following was such that when he made his debut as an actor in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan was stunned witnessing his stardom where women would scream Shukla’s name instead of the lead Bhediya star.

Sidharth Shukla became the nation’s heart-throb with his stint in Colors’ TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. His chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill was a cherry on the cake as they became fan’s favorite #SidNaaz together. Sidharth passed away on 2nd September 2021 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40. For more, stay tuned to Koimoi.

