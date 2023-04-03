Uorfi Javed is known worldwide for her fashion statements and the way she carries herself. The DIY clothes queen – as some call her, grabs all the attention of the viewers with her distinctive style and attire. She is currently one of the most admired fashion divas on the globe, and many big designers across the nation dub her name the number-one choice for their couture to get launched.

Uorfi’s recently been the talk of the town because of Bollywood celebrities’ praises for her, and now there is news of her collaboration with a very renowned international pop star.

Uorfi Javed, who is currently flashing back and forth in the headlines for her appearances at fashion shows a few days ago, was spotted at a party of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She also attended the store launch of designers Shantanu and Nikhil. Her collab with Anaita Shroff Adajania, who styled her for a shoot in top designer outfits by Rahul Mishra, Anamika Khanna, AJSK, etc., was loved by her fans, and now they are eager to know more about her upcoming international project with a global singer and musician.

And now there is news of Uorfi Javed’s collaboration with globally famous pop icon Karol G. Yes, you read that absolutely; recently, Karol has followed Uorfi on Instagram, and she is the only Indian celebrity whom she follows on any social media platform. This gives a clear hint of both of them coming together for a banger very shortly. Not only this, but Uorfi also welcomed her on her Instagram with all her heart the diva took to her Instagram story and uploaded Karol’s picture with hearts.

This news is currently going viral like a blaze amongst the audience, but no such confirmation has been given by Uorfi and Karol on this topic. More updates might arrive shortly, so stay tuned.

