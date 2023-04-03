Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not just the longest-running sitcom in the country but also enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. It has become an essential part of our lives, and we’ve all grown up watching the show. Tanmay Vekaria, who plays the role of ‘Bagha’ on the show, has now shared pictures from ‘Iftaar’ with his co-stars, including Hansmukhi, Nirmal Soni, Sunaina Faujdar, Shyam Pathak, and netizens are now bashing them for celebrating a Muslim ritual while talking about Hinduism in the comments. Scroll below to take a look at his picture.

This isn’t the first time that an actor is trolled online while receiving hatred based on the religious sentiments of netizens. On most occasions, netizens troll actors on social media for the most bizarre reasons.

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria’s latest Instagram post, he shared a picture from ‘Iftaar’ featuring Hansmukhi, Nirmal Soni, Sunaina Fozdar, Shyam Pathak with a caption that read, “Iftaar on set…..😊😊”

Take a look at his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanmay Vekaria official (@tanmayvekariaofficial)

As soon as the picture was shared online, trolls started bashing the Tanmay Vekaria with one user commenting, “Hindu festivals pe pathar bhi chalane jaana h”

Another user commented, “Wah bhai jab hinduo ka tyohaar hota hai tab pathhar chalte Hain or ye dekho ki ham hindu muslim ki kitni ijjat karte haim”

A third user commented, “jis kaum ke logo ke sath aap iftaar mana rahe ho unhi Musslmano me bihar, gujrat aur bengal main humare hindu bhaiyo ki jaan le li hai 😢😢”

While one section on social media slammed the actor for celebrating a Muslim ritual, the other half lauded and praised him for standing in unity and celebrating all festivals equally on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Tanmay Vekaria for his latest Instagram post? Tell us in the space below.

