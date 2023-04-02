Finally, the winner is here! Sony Television’s singing reality show Indian Idol 13, which has been going on for almost six months now, finally announced its winner and he’s none other than Rishi Singh. Rishi, who’s from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, lifted the trophy, Rs 25 Lakh cash, and a brand new car. He was in the final battle with other top 5 contestants Bidipta Chakraborty, Sonakshi Kar and Debosmita Roy, Chirag Kotwal and Shivam Singh.

After emerging as a winner, Deboshmita Roy and Chirag Kotwal were declared the first runner-up and the second runner-up, respectively. Scroll down for more details. The car that Rishi has won is said to be Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza’s ZXI. If we assume it to be the top model, the car will cost around 12.60-12.80 lakhs (Delhi, On-road price).

After the winner was announced on the channel, the official social media page of the channel made the big announcement on Twitter. Sharing Rishi Singh’s photo they wrote, “Sab pe chalaake apna jaadu, Rocking Rishi ne jeeta sirf humaara dil hi nahi balki Indian Idol ki ye trophy bhi. A well-deserved contestant of the Indian Idol Season 13. Congratulations, Rishi!.”

Sab pe chalaake apna jaadu, Rocking Rishi ne jeeta sirf humaara dil hi nahi balki Indian Idol ki ye trophy bhi.

A well-deserved contestant of the Indian Idol Season 13. Congratulations, Rishi! 🤩✨#IndianIdol13 #IndianIdol #IndianIdolTheDreamFinale pic.twitter.com/M9sEU2Kzx9 — sonytv (@SonyTV) April 2, 2023

Expressing their excitement, a fan wrote, “My fav person won this makes me lowkey happy they all deserved one spot.” Congratulations Rishi. You truly deserved the. All the best for your future.”

Earlier speaking of his journey in the Sony Television‘s reality show, Rishi Singh said, “Indian Idol brought out a better version of me; from being no one to helping me make myself into someone who people recognize and shower me with so much love – this musical journey has been no less than a roller coaster ride and I am grateful for the same. I will work even harder to make sure I win the trophy not just for me and my family, but for everyone who supported me.”

Team Koimoi sends its heartiest congratulations to Rishi Singh on the big win!

