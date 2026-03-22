Sony’s animated feature Goat is edging closer to a major milestone at the box office in North America. The movie is holding its ground strongly amid the new arrivals and the other animation, Hoppers. Despite the loss of theaters, the film has earned strong box-office numbers in North America. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The sports animation is experiencing steady runs at the cinemas, but that is no longer enough for it to succeed at the box office. The film needs around $200 million to break even at the box office, and it is not far from that mark, but the pressure from new releases might slow its momentum.

Goat’s domestic box office collection on 6th Friday

The Sony animated feature Goat has slipped out of the top 5 in the domestic box office rankings. Goat has collected $1.1 million at the box office in North America. It dropped by 13.4% from last Friday, despite losing 409 screens in North America. Caleb McLaughlin starrer Goat has hit the $95.1 million cume at the North American box office on its 6th Friday.

Edges closer to the $100 million milestone domestically

The domestic total of the animated feature has hit $95.1 million [via Box Office Mojo] and is less than $6 million away from crossing the $100 million milestone. According to reports, the animation is tracking to earn between $4 million and $5 million on its 6th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. Therefore, it has a chance to cross the $100 million domestic milestone. Goat will be the second animated feature of 2026 to cross the $100 million milestone in North America after Hoppers.

Worldwide collection update

The film’s momentum has slowed, and the movie’s overseas total stands at $72.27 million. Adding that to the $95.1 million domestic total, Goat’s worldwide total reached $167.3 million. It is tracking to earn $200 million worldwide and could achieve that in the following weeks. The film was released in the theaters on February 13.

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