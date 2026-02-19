Sony’s new sports comedy, GOAT, is already being hailed as one of the year’s most exciting animated surprises, less than a week after its theatrical release. Critics have praised the movie’s originality, heart and high-energy storytelling. Set in an all-animal world, GOAT follows Will, a small goat who enters the fierce world of professional roarball to prove that greatness isn’t defined by size.

At its core, it’s an inspiring underdog story, powered by a talented ensemble voice cast that brings the film’s characters to life. Since the game of roarball shown in the movie is very similar to basketball, we have some basketball stars in the stellar cast as well. Here are the big names behind the popular characters of GOAT.

Caleb McLaughlin As Will

Caleb McLaughlin voices Will, a determined teenage goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. As the emotional core of the film, Will’s journey from outsider to rising star drives the story forward. McLaughlin is best known for his breakout role in Stranger Things, and this film marks a major step for him outside of the popular series. Leading a sports-driven animated feature could be a defining moment in he young actor’s career.

Stephen Curry As Lenny

NBA superstar Stephen Curry voices Lenny, a talented giraffe and key member of the Thorns. A four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, Curry brings authenticity and competitive intensity to the role. As a matter of fact, Curry is also a producer of the movie, extending his influence beyond voice acting.

His involvement behind the scenes is noteworthy because Curry actually redefined the sport of basketball after being dubbed too small in his youth. That’s the same story of the protagonist in the film. So Curry is living proof that the film’s moral is not just a fantasy; it can be achieved in reality with hard work and perseverance.

Gabrielle Union As Jett Fillmore

Gabrielle Union plays Jett Fillmore, a confident black panther and star athlete for the Thorns. Known for films like Bring It On, Union adds strength and charisma to her character. Jett represents leadership and excellence on the court.

Aaron Pierre As Mane Attraction

Aaron Pierre voices Mane Attraction, the league’s reigning MVP and the face of Team Magma. Pierre, recognised for his role in Mufasa: The Lion King, brings intensity and presence to the character. Mane represents the benchmark of greatness that others aspire to reach.

Nicola Coughlan As Olivia

Nicola Coughlan plays Olivia, an ostrich and a vital part of the Thorns’ lineup. Best known for her performance in Bridgerton, she adds warmth and personality to the team dynamic. Olivia plays an important role in supporting Will’s growth.

David Harbour As Archie

David Harbour voices Archie, a rhino balancing his role as a player and a single father. Harbour is widely recognised for Stranger Things and Marvel’s Black Widow. His character adds emotional maturity and grounded realism to the story.

Jennifer Hudson As Louise

Jennifer Hudson voices Louise, Will’s late mother, whose influence guides him throughout the film. An Academy Award-winning performer, Hudson brings emotional depth to the role. Her presence adds heart to Will’s journey.

Jenifer Lewis As Florence

Jenifer Lewis portrays Florence, the determined warthog who owns the Thorns. A veteran performer known for black-ish and Sister Act, she lends authority and personality to the team’s leadership. Florence plays a key role in shaping the Thorns’ identity.

Patton Oswalt As Dennis

Patton Oswalt voices Dennis, the disciplined proboscis monkey who coaches the Thorns. An Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian, Oswalt is also known for shows like Veep. His character demands focus and accountability from the team.

Sherry Cola As Hannah

Sherry Cola plays Hannah, a cheerful aardwolf and Will’s close friend. She rose to prominence with Good Trouble and later starred in Joy Ride. Hannah adds humour and emotional support to the team.

Wayne Knight As Frank

Wayne Knight voices Frank, a grumpy gerbil who serves as Will’s landlord. He is best remembered for playing Newman in Seinfeld and appearing in Jurassic Park.

Angel Reese As Propp

Angel Reese portrays Propp, a powerful polar bear who competes for team Shivers. A professional player for the WNBA team Chicago Sky, Reese adds real sporting credibility to the film. Her presence strengthens the connection between animation and professional basketball.

The Sky star is a former National Champion with LSU. She is also a two-time WNBA All-Star, making her the perfect fit to play a talented player in the movie.

With such a diverse and accomplished ensemble cast, GOAT lives up to its title. The film not only tells an inspiring sports story but also brings together performers who have achieved excellence in their respective fields.

