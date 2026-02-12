The onset of a barrage of animated movies was anticipated following the glowing box-office success of Zootopia 2. But the upcoming movie Goat refuses to be judged by the Disney sequel. Rather, the sports comedy film is poised to make its own place with its strong premise and star-studded cast.

The earliest reviews of the animated comedy provide promising signs before its theatrical release. Let’s see what critics have said about the film in their early reviews.

Goat Movie Early Reviews

Riding high on an overwhelming wave of global acclaim, GOAT has already captured hearts with critics hailing it as “Inspiring”, a “Wholesome Story”, and a “Game Changing Winner”. Blending high-energy action with laugh-out-loud comedy and genuine emotional depth, the film is emerging as one of the most anticipated family entertainers of the year.

Before Goat’s release in US theaters on February 13, Pete Hammond of Deadline called the film a “Game-changing winner”. On the other hand, William Bibbiani of The Wrap described it as “A good, wholesome story.”

“A highly original animated feature,” Variety’s Owen Gleiberman noted. And Gregory Nussen of Screenrant and Cole Groth of FandomWire called the movie “Inspiring” and “Visually stunning” respectively.

“Overflowing with fun, funny and energetic performances,” Steve Seigh noted. And lastly, Junior Felix said, “[Goat is] A never give up story filled with heart and soul.”

Goat Plot

Sony Pictures Animation’s Goat is an original action-comedy set in an anthropomorphic world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams, who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world.

Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that “smalls can ball!”

Goat Cast & Crew

The ensemble cast includes Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Stephen Curry, Nicola Coughlan, Nick Kroll, David Harbour, Jenifer Lewis, Aaron Pierre, Patton Oswalt, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee, Eduardo Franco, Sherry Cola, Jelly Roll, and Jennifer Hudson.

Goat hits theaters in the US on 13th February 2026.

