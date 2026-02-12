This year’s first horror blockbuster, Iron Lung, is now approaching the $50 million mark at the box office. Based on the 2022 video game of the same name, the film was directed by popular YouTuber Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach and had only a $3 million budget. However, based on its impressive performance, the movie currently stands as the most profitable title playing in US theaters.

Iron Lung Box Office Performance So Far

With a worldwide total of $37.8 million, Iron Lung has already earned more than 12 times its budget. Most of the revenue has come from the domestic market, where it has earned $32.9 million. Internationally, the movie has collected $4.9 million.

Iron Lung Box Office Summary

North America – $32.9 million

Internationally – $4.9 million

Total – $37.8 million

Ever since its release, the horror blockbuster has ranked among the top 5 performing titles in the US box office. After opening to $17.8 million in its first weekend, the film earned $6 million in its last three-day frame, marking a 66.3% drop, largely attributed to the Super Bowl.

Iron Lung Beats I Know What You Did Last Summer

Iron Lung’s strong domestic response has helped it beat Sony’s 2025 hit horror slasher, I Know What You Did Last Summer, in America. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the movie earned more than 3 times its $18 million budget, reaching $64.8 million worldwide. Of that, $32.1 million came from the domestic response, a figure that Iron Lung has already exceeded in less than two weeks.

The movie drew mixed reviews from critics and high praise from audiences. The Tomatometer score for Iron Lung is 59% from 32 reviews, while the Popcornmeter score is a high 89% based on more than 2,500 ratings.

Iron Lung Plot

The movie follows a convict named Simon (played by Markiplier) in a post-apocalyptic future after “The Quiet Rapture” event. He explores a blood ocean on a desolate moon in a submarine called the Iron Lung, searching for missing stars and planets.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

