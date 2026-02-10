The historical tragedy Hamnet has earned nominations in eight categories at the 2026 Academy Awards and has emerged as a serious frontrunner in many of them, including Best Actress (Jessie Buckley), Best Director (Chloé Zhao), and Best Picture. Alongside widespread critical acclaim, the film continues to attract moviegoers to theaters, despite its niche appeal. Last weekend alone, Hamnet collected an impressive $6.8 million from international markets, registering just a 10.5% dip from the previous weekend, bringing its overseas total to $48.8 million.

Combined with a $21.8 million haul from North America, the Oscar-nominated film’s worldwide box office now stands at $70.6 million. In the process, Hamnet has outgrossed several 2025 releases worldwide, including The Monkey, The Running Man, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and The Long Walk.

The film is now edging closer to the worldwide total of Jim Carrey’s highest-rated movie of all time on IMDb – the 2004 sci-fi romantic drama, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which co-starred Kate Winslet. Here’s how much more Hamnet needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Hamnet vs. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Hamnet and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind currently stack up at the global box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Hamnet – Box Office Summary

North America: $21.8 million

International: $48.8 million

Worldwide: $70.6 million

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – Box Office Summary

North America: $34.4 million

International: $38.9 million

Worldwide: $73.3 million

As the above numbers indicate, Hamnet is now quite close to the worldwide total of the Jim Carrey movie, trailing by just $2.7 million. The Chloe Zhao-directed film has outperformed the Jim Carrey classic internationally, highlighting its stronger global appeal, while Eternal Sunshine performed better in its North American run. With awards-season momentum, Hamnet appears well-positioned to surpass the 2004 film’s lifetime worldwide total in the coming days. The final verdict will be clear in the coming weeks.

Hamnet Plot

Set in late 16th-century England, the film reimagines the personal life of legendary playwright William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief.

Hamnet Trailer

