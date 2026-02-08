Solo Mio is the latest film released by Angel Studios at the cinemas in North America. The rom-com drama has opened with impressive numbers at the box office. It is expected to have a modest opening weekend, along with the slow Super Bowl opening weekend in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has received positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 81% on the aggregate site, and the critics’ consensus reads, “Leveraging Kevin James’ genial star power and gorgeous scenery from Rome for a disarmingly sweet take on recovering from heartbreak, Solo Mio is a breezily enjoyable getaway.” The audience gave it 95% on RT’s Popcornmeter.

Solo Mio’s box office collection on day 1 in North America

Solo Mio collected strong box-office numbers in North America. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, it collected $3.18 million on its opening day at the box office in North America. The film has landed at #2 on the North American box office rankings. It is significantly less than David, which is Angel Studios‘ last release. The faith-based film grossed $9.6 million on its opening day at the domestic box office.

Despite being released across 3,052 theaters, the film is not expected to have an outstanding opening weekend in North America. According to Variety’s report, it is tracking to gross around $7.5 million at the box office in North America during its opening weekend. The film is expected to remain in the top 3 this weekend.

What is the film about?

Directed by Dan Kinnane, Solo Mio features Kevin James alongside Alyson Hannigan, Kim Coates, and Jonathan Roumie. The story follows a groom left heartbroken and stranded in Rome after a wedding disaster, whose ruined honeymoon takes an unexpected turn when a determined local and a handful of meddling travelers help him discover that heartbreak is sometimes just the beginning. Solo Mio was released on February 6

