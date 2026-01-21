Angel Studios David is a popular 2025 release, just like The King of Kings, which was released in the same year. It had surpassed The King of Kings at the domestic box office, and it is now on the verge of overtaking it worldwide. With that, David will achieve a significant feat among Angel Studios’ worldwide releases. Keep scrolling for the deets.

David at the worldwide box office

The animated feature collected $1.5 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. Despite losing 953 theaters, the film has dropped by 49.7% only from last weekend. It fell out of the domestic top 10 rankings and landed at #15 this weekend. After five weekends, the film’s domestic total is $78.3 million.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, David has been released in limited markets overseas. The film has collected over $1.9 million to date at the international box office. Adding the $78.3 million domestic total to its overseas total, the worldwide cume has hit $80.28 million. It is among the top 60 highest-grossing releases of 2025.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $78.3 million

International – $1.9 million

Worldwide – $80.2 million

Set to surpass The King of Kings worldwide

Both David and The King of Kings have been produced by Angel Studios. The King of Kings was also released in 2025 and emerged as the all-time 2nd-highest-grossing film ever among Angel Studios releases. It grossed $82.6 million worldwide at the box office during its theatrical run. David is now less than $3 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of The King of Kings as the all-time 2nd-highest-grossing Angel Studios film worldwide.

At #1 is Sound of Freedom, released in 2023, which collected $250.5 million at the worldwide box office during its theatrical run. The animated film is set to beat The King of the Kings in the following days. Domestically, it has already beaten The King of Kings as Angel Studios‘ highest-grossing animation. It will achieve that feat globally as well, and very soon. David was released in the theaters on December 19.

