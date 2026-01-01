Angel Studios’ animated biblical film, David, keeps moving forward after Christmas, holding firm in the days leading to the New Year, powered by strong positive word of mouth from viewers since its December 19 release. The film now ranks among the top 5 daily earners in the US box office, showing how steady audience support can turn into solid momentum.

David Box Office Performance So Far

The movie, carrying a production budget of around $61 million, has already reached $56.2 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo). A massive part of this total comes from the US, contributing around $56.1 million. David opened strong, pulling $22 million in its opening weekend from 3,118 theatres, with an average of $7,055 per screen. Even after the holiday rush settled, the film kept its grip. During its second weekend, after Christmas, it collected $12.5 million from 3,003 theatres. The 43% weekend drop remained quite controlled, keeping it placed among the top 6 weekend earners in the country.

David Box Office Summary

Domestic – $56.1 million

International – $114K

Worldwide – $56.2 million

David Records One Of The Biggest Second Tuesdays For An Animated Biblical Film

As the days now lead into New Year celebrations, David keeps showing steady strength. Monday delivered $2.8 million, and Tuesday improved further with $3.7 million, marking a 31.4% rise from the previous day. It also reflected only a 13.3% fall from last Tuesday’s $4.3 million, which highlights its staying power. This performance made it the 2nd biggest second Tuesday (discounted day) grosser ever for an animated biblical film, sitting below The Prince of Egypt’s $4.1 million and above The King of Kings’ $1.3 million.

With this level of box office consistency and two more upcoming holiday-backed days supporting it, David moves toward an impressive finish. The projections now aim for a full domestic run of anywhere between $70 to $80 million. The movie currently appears to be on track to outgross The King of Kings’ $60.27 million domestic haul.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

