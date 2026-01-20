The timeline has been divided into two halves: pre-COVID and post-COVID eras. The box office has also been reset after the pandemic, and analysts have a list of the highest-grossing films in the post-pandemic era. Avatar: Fire and Ash has reached the 10th spot on the post-COVID-era global box-office top 10. Avatar: The Way of Water is at a more elite spot in this rank; stick to the end of the article to find out!

Avatar 3’s MLK Day extended weekend collection in North America

James Cameron-helmed Avatar 3 collected $17.8 million over the MLK boosted extended weekend at the box office in North America. It remained at #1 for five consecutive weeks despite losing 400 theaters in North America. The film has dropped by 32.6% from last weekend. The domestic box office collection of Cameron’s film has reached $364.7 million.

Crosses $900 million milestone internationally!

According to Box Office Mojo, Avatar: Fire and Ash has crossed a major milestone overseas. After its 5th weekend, Avatar 3’s overseas total has reached $955.3 million. Adding the domestic and overseas collections, Avatar 3’s collection has hit the $1.32 billion mark. It is tracking to hit the $1.5 billion milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $368.0 million

International – $955.3 million

Worldwide – $1.32 billion

Emerges as the 10th highest-grossing film post-COVID worldwide

Avatar: Fire and Ash has become the 10th-highest-grossing film worldwide post-COVID. It is right behind Deadpool & Wolverine’s $1.34 billion global haul. Meanwhile, its predecessor, Avatar 3, is the highest-grossing movie worldwide post-COVID. It sits at the #1 spot with its $2.34 billion global haul.

Check out the top 10 biggest hits worldwide in the post-COVID era

Avatar: The Way Of Water — $2.34 Billion Ne Zha 2 — $2.2 Billion Spider-Man: No Way Home — $1.92 Billion Zootopia 2 — $1.7 Billion Inside Out 2 — $1.7 Billion Top Gun: Maverick — $1.5 Billion Barbie — $1.45 Billion The Super Mario Bros. Movie — $1.36 Billion Deadpool & Wolverine — $1.34 Billion Avatar: Fire And Ash — $1.32 Billion

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is at #5 in the global top 10 grossers post-COVID list. Therefore, Avatar: Fire and Ash has to beat Inside Out 2’s $1.7 billion global haul to take the #5 rank. For the record, Zootopia 2 has surpassed Inside Out 2 as the 4th highest-grossing film post-COVID. With Avatar 3, three 2025 releases have now made it into this list. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

