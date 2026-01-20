Angel Studios’ faith-driven animation film David continues to make money at the US box office long after the Christmas and New Year holiday frame. The film faced a major reduction last weekend, losing 953 theaters, yet the run remains strong. After five successful weekends, David still plays in 1,522 theaters across the US, showing solid staying power for a niche animated release.

David Box Office Performance So Far

Released on December 19, the film entered the market with a production budget of almost $61 million. David’s worldwide earnings currently stand at $79.4 million (as per Box Office Mojo), with the US carrying the release in a big way. A massive 97.5% of the global haul has come from domestic ticket sales, translating to $77.5 million (till January 19, 2026) earned inside the US alone.

David Box Office Summary

Domestic – $77.5 million

International – $1.9 million

Worldwide – $79.4 million

Impressive Fifth Weekend Performance

David has also reached a notable milestone within the genre. The film now ranks as the second-highest-grossing faith-based animation movie in the US, sitting below The Prince of Egypt. During its fifth weekend, David collected $1.5 million, marking the 2nd biggest 5th weekend performance for a faith-based animated release in the country.

By comparison, The Prince of Egypt leads fifth weekend earnings with $4.7 million, while The King of Kings posted around $778K during the same stage of its run.

Based on the current earning pace, David is positioned to finish its domestic box office run at around $80 million to $84 million, closing an impressive chapter for Angel Studios in US theaters.

David: Plot & Storyline

David continues the story from Young David. He is a young Israelite shepherd, poet, and fighter chosen to be Israel’s future king. He faces the giant Philistine Goliath and shows his people that real strength comes not from being king, but from having faith, courage, and freedom.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

